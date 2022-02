Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27 (ANI): Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's recently released magnum opus starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role maintained its charm on the box office as it minted Rs 13.32 crores on the second day of its release.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' which was released on February 25, Friday opened with a good response at the Indian box office and collected Rs 10.50 crores on the first day.

Indian movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Saturday shared the figures and informed that the movie has proved to be the third biggest opener amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The first was Akshay Kumar starrer 'Sooryavanshi' that was released during the Diwali festival and earned Rs 26.29 crores on its opening day.

The second biggest opener in the pandemic times was Ranveer Singh-starrer sports drama '83' that was released during Christmas minting Rs 12.64 crores on its opening day.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Sunday, Adarsh shared the second say statistics that read, "#GangubaiKathiawadi witnesses super growth on Day 2... Tier-2 cities - which weren't too strong on Day 1 - join the party on Day 2... Strong word of mouth has come into play, hence expect bigger numbers on Day 3... Fri 10.50 cr, Sat 13.32 cr. Total: Rs 23.82 cr. #India biz."

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent and celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district.

It also starred superstar Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role. (ANI)

