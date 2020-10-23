Washington [US], October 23 (ANI): Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood have released a cover of the showstopping song 'Shallow' from the latest iteration of 'A Star Is Born.'

According to Fox News, the duo -- one of country music's most famous couples -- originally took on the track back in March during a Facebook Live session in which they took requests from fans.

Also Read | Prabhas Birthday Special: Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma - Which Bollywood Diva Should Romance the Baahubali Star Next (Vote Now).

Now, a recorded, streamable version of the song is available via Amazon Music, that has exclusive streaming rights to Brooks' catalogue.

'Shallow' was written by pop singer Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt, and won many awards including an Oscar, a Golden Globe and multiple Grammys.

Also Read | Borat 2: Sacha Baron Cohen’s Subsequent Moviefilm Gets Mixed Reviews From the Critics.

The tune was performed by Gaga and Bradley Cooper in 2018's 'A Star Is Born.'

The cover will be included on Brooks' upcoming album, 'Fun,' and will also serve as the living legend's next single for country radio, Good Morning America reported.

The singer was also set to host a preview event for the album, but a minor injury put a halt on those plans.

Brooks injured his left hand in a farming accident, per GMA.

"I kept trying -- all the way up until showtime -- to play, thinking that it was going to eventually get better...and then finally just had to give in to the fact that I wasn't going to be able to play tonight's show," said the singer in a press release obtained by the outlet. "[I] can't apologise enough to everybody. Thank you for showing up."

The live and interactive event will now take place on Monday, October 26 at 7 p.m. EST.

As per Fox News, Brooks and Yearwood took to Facebook to apologise further for the cancellation, with Brooks introducing them as 'Mr and Mrs Yearwood.'

"Sorry we have to reschedule to the 26th, Monday, inside studio G, usual time," he said, putting his gloved hand on the display. "We'll do the talk shop live then with the queen. And hopefully, everything will be great, we'll be able to play the guitar and it'll be good, we'll have fun."

Yearwood chimed in: "If not, I'll have to learn the chords, you don't want that."

"Fun" is set for a November 20 debut. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)