Amazon Prime decided to open its gates to new content a little earlier than announced. Mirzapur season 2 and Borat 2 released on October 22 instead of the October 23. Borat 2, entitled Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, is the sequel to the mockumentary featuring Sacha Baron Cohen. The explosive prequel was nominated for an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay and even stirred a storm in Pamela Anderson's marriage. Now, the sequel is an important satire about authoritarianism. It's getting all kinds of praises and critics from reviewers. Here's what the critics are saying about Borat 2. Sacha Baron Cohen Reveals His Identity to Guest on Borat 2, Gets Sued Anyway.

IGN India wrote, "Borat 2 is ultimately a more rewarding experience than the first film because the story is better. Whereas the first film used Borat's crazed obsession with Pamela Anderson as a thread to connect cringe-worthy "cultural" interviews and escapades, this sequel has a heart to it and feels, overall, more like a movie with occasional pranks, punks, and anxiety-amplifying situations."

CNN.com’s Brian Lowry wrote, “Sacha Baron Cohen hasn’t lost the power to deliver audacious surprises, with enough explosive, not-suitable-for-anywhere laughs to power through the flatter patches this sort of exercise inevitably yields." Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Trailer: The Sequel Of Sacha Baron Cohen's Film Is Ready To Release And It Looks Interesting (Watch Video).

Vanity Fair noted, "Borat’s frattiest fans might despair of having a girl in their clubhouse, but Bakalova is a crucial and excellent addition to the Borat schtick. She gives Cohen a shred more credibility for saying the terribly misogynist things he does—and as Borat Subsequent Moviefilm capitalizes on multiple times, offers the filmmakers twice as much access for getting their gotchas."

BBC.com wrote, "Having been made with a specific political purpose, Subsequent MovieFilm won’t age as well as the previous Borat did. Whereas that one will stand as an evergreen comedy, this one might be as ephemeral as a newspaper’s editorial cartoon or an episode of Spitting Image.

The Times’ Kevin Maher wrote, “A ramshackle film that’s not potent enough to be satire or smart enough to be zany character comedy and just falls, splat, somewhere hopelessly, blandly, in the middle.”

