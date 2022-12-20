Mumbai, Dec 20 (PTI) Actor Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar are set to welcome their first child.

Khan and Darbar took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the news about her pregnancy via an animated reel featuring the couple.

The couple sought love and prayers from their fans and followers.

"One became two when Z met G. And now the adventure continues as we soon become three. In Sha allah seeking all your prayers and blessings in this beautiful journey," the caption in the video read.

Khan, known for films like "Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year", "Ishaqzaade", and political drama series "Tandav" married Darbar, son of noted music composer Ismail Darbar, in December 2020.

