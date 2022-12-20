From its coarse language to its intense comedy and darkish tone, upcoming film Kuttey has shades of the 2009 Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kaminey. Kuttey has been directed by Kaminey helmer Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasmaan and the title comes across as an extension to the 2009 movie. The over-two-minute-long trailer, which was released on Tuesday, teases the viewers with a glimpse of the song "Dhan Te Nan" from the 2009 film Kaminey. Kuttey Trailer: Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Radhika Madan and Konkona Sen Sharma Go 'Kaminey' on Each Other in This Heist Thriller! (Watch Video).

The 2009 song's composer, Vishal Bhardwaj, has also given the music for Kuttey. The trailer grabs the ears of viewers as Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, and Radhika Madan are seen using explicit language to make a point. This is What Arjun Kapoor Has to Say About 'Kuttey'.

In 2009, the censors had objected to the dialogues of Kaminey because they felt it had way too much violence. The film was given an 'A' certificate. They had suggested major cuts if Vishal Bharadwaj was keen on a 'U/A' certificate. Will Kuttey also land in a similar soup as its language and tone match those of Kaminey? Or, will the censors show that they have loosened up with the passage of time?

