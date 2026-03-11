Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11 (ANI): On Wednesday, Gaurav Kapur and Kritika Kamra upgraded their relationship to a married couple.

The couple got married at their Bandra home, followed by a sundowner. They solemnised their relationship in a low-key civil marriage ceremony in the presence of family and close friends.

Also Read | Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur Wedding: Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech, Malaika Arora Attend Festivities (See Pics).

For the special occasion, Kritika wore a sindoor red coloured Chanderi sari from Cinnabar, woven from tussar silk. Gaurav opted for a custom Raghavendra Rathore bandhgala.

After the ceremony, newlyweds Kritika and Gaurav stepped out of their residence and met with paps. They not only posed for the pictures but also distributed sweets to them.

Also Read | Monalisa Bhosle Gets Married: Viral 'Mahakumbh' Girl Marries Boyfriend Farman Khan After Fleeing Forced Marriage.

On embarking a new chapter of their life, Kritika and Gaurav together shared "We've always believed that the most meaningful moments in life are the ones shared with the people you love. As we begin this new chapter together, we're so grateful to celebrate our wedding surrounded by our families and closest friends at home, in Mumbai."

The intimate celebrations were made even more special by the presence of close friends and family. Many guests also included personalities from the cricket and Bollywood fraternities.

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh attended the wedding with his wife, Hazel Keech, and their children, all dressed in traditional attire.Yuvraj and former pacer Ashish Nehra arrived at the same time. Seeing Yuvraj's children, Nehra was visibly thrilled. He picked up Yuvraj's son in his arms and cuddled him warmly.

Veteran batter Virender Sehwag also marked his presence. He was seen dressed in a blue kurta paired with white pyjamas.

Couples Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi, and Amrita Arora-Shakeel Ladak, and Bollywood diva Malaika Arora, too, attended the wedding ceremony of Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur.

Kritika, renowned for her roles in television shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, and Reporters, has also made her mark in films and OTT projects including Bheed, Tandav, and Bambai Meri Jaan. Gaurav is a prominent Indian television host, sports presenter, and the creator of the popular YouTube talk show Breakfast with Champions.

The celebrations will continue with a larger gathering hosted by the couple on March 12, where friends and well-wishers will come together to celebrate their union. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)