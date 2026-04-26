New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): Team India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, on Sunday, shared adorable fam-jam pictures.

As his daughter Anaiza turned nine, Gambhir flaunted his fatherly side on social media.

Also Read | Barry Levinson Questions 'Sleepers' Controversy As Robert De Niro Classic Prepares for 4K Release.

In one of the images, he and his wife Natasha could be seen posing with their daughters Anaiza and Aazeen. The family of four could be seen twinning in white tshirts.

Gautam and Natasha tied the knot on October 29, 2011.

Also Read | From ‘Chand Mera Dil' to 'Suno Naa Dil': Top 5 Romantic Tracks That Are Dominating Playlists Right Now.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Gautam Gambhir coached the Indian cricket team to victory in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The Men in Blue defended their title and made it two back-to-back T20 World Cup wins.

The T20 World Cup 2026 win made India the first team to successfully defend the trophy and win it at home.Gautam Gambhir's next assignment as head coach will be an all-format home series against Afghanistan in June, where they will host the Asian counterparts for a one-off Test and three ODIs.

They will then play two T20Is against Ireland in Belfast before beginning the highly anticipated England tour in July.India will face the Three Lions for a five-match T20I series and then play a three-match ODI series against them.

After the England tour, India will tour Zimbabwe for three T20Is before hosting West Indies for a multi-format series in September-October. They will face West Indies in three ODIs and five T20Is. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)