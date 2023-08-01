Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1 (ANI): 'Bigg Boss' fame Gautam Gulati has come up with a music video titled 'Badtameez'.

In the music video, he is seen sharing screen space with singer-actor Sara Gurpal. The video was shot in the picturesque city of London.

Also Read | Kaun Banega Crorepati S15: Amitabh Bachchan's Show to Premiere on Sony TV on August 14.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CvZF1KfOQGD/

Speaking about the song, Gautam said in a statement, "Music is a love language that resonates with everyone. I love being a part of music videos and saying a story through lyrics and music while creating an emotional connection with the audience. Shooting Badtameez in London was an amazing experience as I stay here and I’m familiar with the city. I’m grateful that I got an opportunity to shoot here and I’m very happy with the outcome. I hope the audience loves it as much as I did.”

Also Read | 5 Pictures of IU That Give Major Disney Princess Vibes.

Meanwhile, Gautam is currently seen as one of the gang leaders on Roadies season 19 with Prince Narula and Rhea Chakraborty. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)