IU is a beautiful woman. She is petite, pretty and kind. Her talk show IU's Palette always seemed like an extension of this effervescent personality of the idol-actress. And what should we say about her acting skills? She is just so versatile. If there's a Mister where we saw a dark brooding IU, there's also Hotel Del Luna where her authoritative turn was excellent. She is unbelievably good in front of the camera. Alia Bhatt and IU Spotted Sitting Together at Gucci Cruise 2024 Fashion Show in Seoul! View Pics and Videos Inside.

So we decided to stalk her Instagram profile to see what kind of statement IU makes with her posts. We feel IU has a natural and organic Disney princess vibe that's unmatched in the Korean entertainment industry. Check out the five pictures that prove us right. You Did Good: IU and Park Bo Gum’s Drama to Release on Netflix!.

The desi queen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 이지금 IU (@dlwlrma)

The crown is hers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 이지금 IU (@dlwlrma)

The golden girl

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 이지금 IU (@dlwlrma)

Rise and shine like a princess

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 이지금 IU (@dlwlrma)

The Stunner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 이지금 IU (@dlwlrma)

IU was recently seen in Dream on Netflix with Park Seo Joon. The movie has all the elements that make it an entertaining watch, especially the bickering betwee PSJ and IU.

