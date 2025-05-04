Washington [US], May 4 (ANI): Gigi Hadid has taken to Instagram to make her relationship with Bradley Cooper official on social media.

The supermodel shared a photo of the two kissing at her 30th birthday party, along with a heartfelt caption expressing her gratitude for life, love, and support.

"I feel so lucky to be 30! I feel so lucky for every high and low- for all the lessons and gifts both have brought me. To get to feel it all! I'm so lucky to be a mom, friend, partner, sister, daughter, colleague to some of the most unbelievable humans!!" she wrote.

"So lucky for the support and encouragement from all of YOU around the world, every day and on my birthday last week. I had the best time celebrating, and it's a blessing to feel so loved!! I am grateful and honored to take on a new decade x x G," she captioned the post.

Hadid celebrated her 30th birthday on April 25 with a star-studded party at L'Avenue at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City, as per E! News.

The party was attended by friends and family, including her parents, sister Bella Hadid, and celebrities like Anne Hathaway and Will Arnett.

As per E! News, Hadid broke her silence about her romance with Cooper in a recent interview, describing their relationship as "very romantic and happy."

She emphasised the importance of knowing what you want and deserve in a relationship and finding someone who is on the same page.

Hadid and Cooper started dating in 2023, and their romance has been making headlines ever since.

The couple has been spotted together on several occasions, including dinner dates and nights out with friends. (ANI)

