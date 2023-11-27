Panaji (Goa) [India], November 27 (ANI): Actor Gulshan Grover expressed his gratitude towards his fans for showering him with love, affection and appreciation for over 40 years at the 54th International Film Festival of India in Goa.

The popular 'Bad Man' of the cinema said, "I've received the audience's love and gratitude for a great number of years. I am appreciative of the audience's validation, love, and appreciation over the course of more than 40 years."

Talking about IFFI, he shared, "It's like a celebration of films, and I'm grateful to IFFI for fostering this mood and organising this event. I had the honour of visiting IFI many years ago with the film 'I Am Kalam'. Today, after many years, I have returned, and I'm delighted to discover that IFI is doing an excellent job of honouring filmmakers and actors from different countries."

He further said that with time the way audiences look at cinema and the work of actors have changed. "People now distinguish between the actor portraying the role and the character they are playing; previously, they believed what they saw on screen and either loved or hated us for it. I am grateful to the audience for enjoying my acting for past so many years and giving me so much appreciation," he added.

Grover is an actor and producer, who has appeared in a number of films and is known for playing negative roles on screen. He is known for working in 'Hum Paanch', 'Bulundi, 'Rocky', 'Arth', 'Sadma', 'Avtaar', 'Mashaal', 'Veerana', among others. (ANI)

