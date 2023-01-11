The year 2023 started on a great note for Indians as SS Rajamouli's RRR registered a remarkable victory at the 80th edition of Golden Globe Awards on Monday. The film's "Naatu Naatu" track won a Golden Globe trophy in the Best Original Song category. "Naatu Naatu" is composed by music director MM Keeravaani and is picturised on Ram Charan and Jr NTR, who are seen dancing their hearts out. Golden Globes Awards 2023: Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans Wins Best Picture In Drama, Says 'This Movie Is An Act Of Courage'.

After the win, Jr NTR took to Instagram and praised Keeravaani. "Congratulations Sirji on your well-deserved #GoldenGlobes award," he wrote. Jr NTR added, "I've danced to many songs throughout my career but #NaatuNaatu will forever stay close to my heart... #mmkeeravaani #rrrmovie."

Jr NTR on "Naatu Naatu" Win:

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the pan-India film RRR follows a pre-independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) in the 1920s. Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran and Ajay Devgn were also a part of the film, which was released in 2022.