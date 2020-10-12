New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): As megastar Amitabh Bachchan turned 78 on Sunday, his eight-year-old granddaughter Aaradhya took to social media and shared their pictures, besides wishing him "good health, peace, and happiness" on his birthday.

The eight-year-old used her mother and actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram account to share two separate birthday posts for her "dearest dadaji" who recently recovered from COVID-19.

She posted one picture of herself along with her mother and grandfather and, another one of just herself with the superstar.

"Love you always dadaji. Happy Happy Birthday my dearest dadajiiiii," she wrote in the caption of one of the pictures.

The caption of the other picture was written on behalf of both Aaradhya and the former Miss World.

"Happy Birthday Dearest Dadaji-Pa. Much love, good health, peace, and happiness always... and your Blessings Always," the caption of the post read.

The Shahenshah of Bollywood celebrated his 78th birthday along with his family on Sunday. (ANI)

