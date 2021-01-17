Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17 (ANI): The Governor of Maharashtra and Goa Bhagat Singh Koshyari condoled the demise of legendary vocalist Ghulam Mustafa Khan on Sunday.

Sharing his grief on the loss of the gem par excellence, the Governor said, "Deeply saddened to know about the demise of great Indian classical vocalist, Padma Vibhushan Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan in Mumbai."

"Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan enriched the world of Indian classical music with his multifarious contributions. A great Guru, he passed on the rich legacy of his music to generations of students. Pay my respect to the great musician and equally great human being. Convey my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, his disciples and music admirer," he added.

Legendary Indian classical musician and Padma Vibhushan awardee Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Saab passed away in his Mumbai residence on Sunday afternoon due to the Sepsis disease.

The celebrated musician was an Indian classical musician in the Hindustani classical music tradition, belonging to the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana. He was a receiver of several accolades including the Padma Shri in 1991, followed by Padma Bhushan in 2006 and Padma Vibhushan in 2018. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)