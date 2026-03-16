New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Under the leadership of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi government has taken a major step to reduce traffic congestion and make commuting easier across the capital. The Cabinet has approved two key infrastructure projects, the Barapullah Phase-III Elevated Corridor and a six-lane elevated corridor with underpasses on MB Road.

The Chief Minister said the projects will bring relief to millions of commuters and help make Delhi's road network more modern and efficient. She added that these initiatives are important steps toward building a 'Viksit Delhi' and will also contribute to realising the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read | Bihar Rajya Sabha Elections: NDA Wins All 5 Seats Amid Opposition Allegations of Legislator Abduction.

Both projects were approved during a Cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister at the Delhi Secretariat on Monday.

The government has cleared a revised cost of Rs 1,635.03 crore for the construction of the Barapullah Phase-III elevated road over the Barapullah drain, connecting Sarai Kale Khan to Mayur Vihar.

Also Read | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Clover Monday Lottery Result of March 16, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

This project is an extension of the existing Barapullah elevated corridor. Once completed, it will provide direct, signal-free connectivity from Mayur Vihar in East Delhi to AIIMS in South Delhi.

According to the Chief Minister, the project will significantly reduce travel time for the lakhs of commuters who travel daily between East and South Delhi. It is also expected to ease congestion around Sarai Kale Khan, Ring Road, the DND Flyway and NH-24. The government has set a target of completing the project by June 30, 2026.

CM Rekha Gupta said the government has taken serious note of the unnecessary delays that occurred during the tenure of the previous administration.

She announced that the matter has been referred to the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) for a detailed investigation to determine why the project was delayed and who was responsible for it. The current government, she said, is moving ahead with the project with clear financial planning and accountability.

The Chief Minister also announced that the Cabinet has approved another major project -- a six-lane elevated road along with underpasses on MB Road, stretching from Saket G-Block to Pul Prahladpur.

The project is estimated to cost Rs 1,471.14 crore and will be executed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). According to the Chief Minister, the project will be implemented in two phases.

In the first phase, a double-decker integrated structure will be built between Saket G-Block and Sangam Vihar. This will include a six-lane elevated flyover, a six-lane underpass at Saket G-Block, an elevated ramp connecting the BRT corridor to the flyover, and a two-lane underpass linking MB Road with the BRT corridor.

In the second phase, a nearly 2.48-kilometre-long six-lane elevated flyover will be constructed from Maa Anandmayee Marg to Pul Prahladpur. This flyover will be built above the Delhi Metro tunnel.

CM Rekha Gupta noted that MB Road is among the busiest roads in South Delhi and has long suffered from heavy traffic congestion.

Once the project is completed, traffic movement between Saket, Ambedkar Nagar, Khanpur, Sangam Vihar and Pul Prahladpur will become smoother. This is expected to significantly reduce congestion and cut travel time for commuters.

She added that the Cabinet has also directed the Public Works Department (PWD) to finalise the alignment for the remaining stretches of MB Road at the earliest. These include the sections from Sangam Vihar to Maa Anandmayee Marg and from Pul Prahladpur to Badarpur. Once completed, the entire stretch from Saket G-Block to Badarpur will see improved traffic flow.

The Chief Minister said the Delhi government is working consistently to equip the capital with modern, seamless and world-class infrastructure.

She emphasised that the government is developing modern road networks, better connectivity and stronger infrastructure in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India. These projects, she said, are concrete steps toward building a 'Viksit Delhi', making the city's transport system more efficient and commuter-friendly.

CM Rekha Gupta added that her government is committed to fast-tracked, transparent and accountable infrastructure development in Delhi. While many projects remained stalled during the previous government's tenure, causing inconvenience to residents, the present administration is determined to complete projects on time and deliver better mobility for the people of the capital. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)