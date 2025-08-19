New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): Following the successful presentations of artists Radhika Das and Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, Grammy-nominated global icon Krishna Das is all set to make his much-awaited return to India after a year-long hiatus.

Hailed as the 'chant master of American Yoga' by The New York Times and a favoured contemporary spiritual luminary among celebrities like Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, Krishna Das will bring his soul-stirring devotional chants to three major Indian cities this fall.

His India tour has been organised by the Team Innovation Cultural in association with 7E Entertainment and Unified Music Group.

It will commence at the Brahmakamal Hall, Yashobhoomi Exhibition & Trade Centre, New Delhi, on October 31, followed by a performance at the Dome SVP Stadium, Mumbai, on November 2.

It will conclude at Phoenix Marketcity, Backyard Area, Bengaluru, on November 5. "Fans across India will have the unique opportunity to experience his timeless kirtans, new renditions and an immersive live experience that transcends cultural and spiritual boundaries. The events will seamlessly blend traditional Hindu devotional music with Western harmonic sensibilities, cultivating an atmosphere conducive to deep connection and meditation," the organisers said, as per the press release.

It added that the primary Kirtan performances, each spanning approximately 2.5 hours, will predominantly feature the powerful call-and-response chanting of sacred mantras and divine names. These highly immersive events will be centred around collective chanting, with spoken commentary being judiciously limited. Speaking on his return to India for the tour, Krishna Das described it as a "profound experience."

"The devotion and receptivity of the audiences here are unparalleled. My hope is that these chants and workshops will offer a space for everyone to connect more deeply with their own hearts, to find that inner peace and joy that is always available. It's about sharing a sacred sound that brings us all home in these current chaotic times," he said. Mohit Bijlani, Co-Founder, Team Innovation, added, "Team Innovation Cultural is incredibly honoured to bring Krishna Das back to India. His unique blend of ancient wisdom and accessible musicality resonates with so many, from seasoned spiritual practitioners to those just beginning their journey. This tour is more than a series of concerts; it's a testament to the universal appeal of kirtan and a transformative event for the spiritual community in India." Sidharth Todi, Director, 7Entertainment, explained that the tour will help open doors for transformative cultural and spiritual experiences.

"We're proud to work alongside Unified and Team Innovation to deliver events that go beyond entertainment and touch the heart of India's growing live music landscape," he shared.

This tour promises to be a transformative experience, inviting attendees to connect with their inner selves through the power of sacred sound with one of the best-selling Western chant artists of all time. Tickets for the tour will be available exclusively on District by Zomato from 12 pm on Tuesday, August 19.

Krishna Das is known for putting sacred Sanskrit mantras on the music map. His resonant baritone voice and energising East-meets-West take on traditional Indian devotional chanting has become the soundtrack for the growing worldwide yoga movement throughout the past two decades.

After beginning as the frontman for Soft White Underbelly/ Blue Oyster Cult in the late '60s, Krishna Das travelled to India in 1970, where he became a follower of the spiritual teacher Neem Karoli Baba (Maharaj-ji).

He went on to work with musical heavyweights such as GRAMMY winners Rick Rubin, Sting and Steely Dan's Walter Becker. Krishna Das earned his first career GRAMMY nomination in 2012 for Best New Age Album for 'Live Ananda.' (ANI)

