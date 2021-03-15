Washington [US], March 15 (ANI): At the 2021 Grammy Awards Show, British singer-songwriter Dua Lipa won the award for the Best Pop Vocal Album for her pandemic soundtrack 'Future Nostalgia'.

According to People magazine, wearing her Atelier Versace butterfly dress, the 25-year-old songstress won the top pop prize for 'Future Nostalgia'

Accepting the award from presenters Jhene Aiko and Jacob Collier Dua said, "This is insane. Future Nostalgia means the absolute world to me and it has changed my life in so many ways. One thing that I've really come to realize is how much happiness is so important. I felt really jaded at the end of my last album where I felt like I only had to make sad music to feel like it mattered."

She further added, "I'm just so grateful and so honoured because happiness is something that we all deserve, and that's something that we all need in our lives." Dua went on and thanked her friends, fans, and team members, "who have really fought in my corner."

The nominees that she won against included, 'Changes' by Justin Bieber, 'Chromatica' by Lady Gaga, 'Fine Line' by Harry Styles, and 'Folklore' by Taylor Swift. Previously, Billie Eilish took home the award for 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' while Ariana Grande won it in 2019 for 'Sweetener'.

As per People magazine, along with the pop vocal album category, Dua was also up for record of the year, the song of the year, and best pop solo performance for 'Don't Start Now'. Future Nostalgia is also up for album of the year.

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards were delayed owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The annual show shifted from its original January 31 broadcast to March 14. The ceremony honours musical artistes, compositions and albums across 84 categories.

Comedian and talk show host Trevor Noah is hosting this year's Grammys. It marks Noah's first time hosting the award ceremony.

Though usually held at the Staples Center, this year's festivities will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

The nominations for music's biggest night were announced on November 24, 2020. The legendary Beyonce topped the list of having the most nominations this year -- amassing nine nominations in the process.

Since the pandemic, a number of award shows have been postponed and later revamped due to COVID-19 restrictions. (ANI)

