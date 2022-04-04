Las Vegas (Nevada) [US], April 4 (ANI): At the 64th annual Grammy Awards, held on Sunday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, 87 trophies were handed out, with Jon Batiste receiving a leading five wins.

Billie Eilish, who recently won the Oscar for best original song, and has won seven Grammys over the course of her young career, failed to win any Grammys this year despite earning seven nominations.

Silk Sonic's sweep was also somewhat of a surprise as they weren't predicted to take home record of the year or song of the year.

Even Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared via video and shared a message about his country's situation with Russia. "The war. What is more opposite to music? The silence of ruined cities and killed people," he said.

There were several such moments that made the night bigger than the music and with an event of such a large magnitude it's impossible to not have snubs and surprises. Here's a look at some of them:

Surprise: Silk Sonic

The musical duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson. Paak had the only perfect record of the night, at least among nominees with a significant number of nominations. They won in all four categories in which they were nominated, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance.

It seemed like if the band would have been nominated for album of the year then probably they could have gotten that one, too.

Snub: Justin Bieber

The pop superstar had bagged eight nominations this year, a total topped only by Jon Batiste, who amassed 11 nods. However, Bieber went home empty-handed. After nearly 13 years of stardom, he has won two Grammys (from 22 nods).

Surprise: Jon Batiste

Even though Jon Batiste was this year's nominations leader with astonishing 11 nods and he even prevailed in five of those categories, however, him winning Album of the Year for 'We Are' came out of nowhere as he was up against pop blockbusters by Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber.

Snub: BTS

South Korean boy band BTS might be global sensations, but Grammy isn't quite ready to give them any golden gramophones. Coming off of their last year's nomination for 'Dynamite', they were up this year for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their smash hit 'Butter'. However, in a stunner, it was Doja Cat featuring SZA who took home the award for 'Kiss Me More'.

Surprise: Bo Burnham

The comedian's 'All Eyes on Me' from his Netflix special 'Inside' won the best song written for visual media honour, beating last year's Oscar winner for best original song, 'Fight for You' from Judas and the Black Messiah. 'All Eyes on Me' is only the second song written for a TV show to win in that category.

Snub: Kanye West

Usually, when an artist gets an Album of the Year nomination, as Kanye West did for 'Donda', they are pretty much guaranteed to rule over their genre-specific album category. But Kanye lost out to Tyler, the Creator and his 'Call Me If You Get Lost' LP during the premiere ceremony held before the main telecast. However, Kanye did end up winning two other rap categories, (Best Rap Song and Best Melodic Rap Performance).

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards, which kicked off on Sunday night was hosted by Trevor Noah for the second year in a row. (ANI)

