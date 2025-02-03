Los Angeles (California) [US], February 3 (ANI): At the 2025 Grammy Awards, Chris Martin of Coldplay delivered a powerful tribute to those lost in the past year during the 'In Memoriam' segment.

Performing Coldplay's latest single, 'All My Love,' Martin played the piano as images of the late music industry artists appeared on the large screen behind him.

The tribute honoured several beloved artists, with a special remembrance for former One Direction star Liam Payne, along with icons like Kris Kristofferson, Tito Jackson, and other music legends.

Liam Payne, who tragically passed away in October 2024 at the age of 31, was deeply missed at the 2025 Grammys.

The tribute to Payne began with a montage of his journey with One Direction, showcasing the band's rise to global fame from their early days to their status as worldwide superstars.

As the montage unfolded, Coldplay's Chris Martin softly sang 'All My Love.'

Though his former bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik were not present at the ceremony, Liam Payne's impact on the music industry and his fans was honoured in this emotional moment.

Alongside Liam Payne, the ceremony also paid tribute to other influential figures, including the legendary musician Quincy B. Jones.

The tribute to Jones was highlighted by Will Smith and performances from Cynthia Erivo and Janelle Monae, who beautifully honoured his lasting contributions to music.

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, aired live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

This prestigious event also streamed the premiere ceremony on YouTube via the Recording Academy's channel.

For the Indian audience, the 2025 Grammy Awards streamed exclusively on Disney Plus Hotstar. (ANI)

