New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) "RRR" star Ram Charan, who received a doctorate degree from Chennai's Vels University, expressed gratitude to everyone who has been part of his journey as an actor.

According to the varsity's X page, the Telugu cinema star was conferred an honorary Doctor of Literature degree at its 14th annual convocation on Saturday.

Ram Charan, 39, shared a photograph from the event on his official Instagram page.

"Happy to receive my doctorate degree from Vels University! Grateful to the people of Chennai and to everyone who's been a part of my journey. Here's to more dreams and achievements together! #velsuniversity," the Chennai-born actor captioned his post.

Son of superstar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan made his debut with the 2007 action movie "Chirutha". He has since featured in hit films such as "Magadheera", "Yevadu", "Rangasthalam", and "RRR", which earned him the status of a pan-India star.

The actor will next be seen in S Shankar's "Game Changer". His 16th film with filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana went on floors recently.

Ram Charan is set to reunite with his "Rangasthalam" director Sukumar for a new movie.

