Los Angeles [US], May 20 (ANI): Actor Kate Burton, best known for her role in 'Grey's Anatomy', will be seen in Laura Wade's new adaptation of 'The Constant Wife.'

As per Variety, Burton, Emmy nominated for her roles in ABC hits "Grey's Anatomy" and "Scandal," will play Mrs. Culver, mother to Constance Middleton in the production. "Game of Thrones" alum Rose Leslie, previously announced, will take on the role of Constance in her own RSC debut.

Also Read | Rubina Dilaik's Most Glamorous Photos: Stunning Style Moments From The Indian TV Actress.

Set in 1920s London, Maugham's original play follows Constance Middleton, a society woman who discovers her husband's affair with her best friend but refuses to play the role of either the deceived wife or the woman scorned. Instead, she crafts an unconventional and empowered response that challenges the era's rigid social expectations, turning the tables on both her husband and society's double standards. Wade reimagines this subversive comedy for contemporary audiences while maintaining its central character as "a 1920s heroine with a decidedly modern spirit," according to Variety.

"Returning to 'The Constant Wife' two decades after playing Constance on Broadway is both surreal and thrilling," Burton told Variety. "Laura Wade has sharpened Maugham's original script with razor-sharp wit, her adaptation brings a distinct modern relevance to this play which I think audiences will really respond to." (ANI)

Also Read | Neil Nitin Mukesh Breaks Silence on Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan's 2009 Filmfare Awards Show Joke About His Name, Says 'Never Took It Seriously'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)