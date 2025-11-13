Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13 (ANI): Actor Gulshan Devaiah will be seen in a key role in Tamil crime drama series 'Legacy', also starring R Madhavan.

The series, directed by Charukesh Sekar and produced by Kalyan Shankar under Stone Bench Pvt Ltd, promises to be a gripping tale of power, morality, and vengeance, read a press note.

Excited about the show, Gulshan Devaiah in a press note said, "Legacy is a wonderful opportunity for me to find linguistic diversity in my career. After about 14 years of working primarily only in Hindi, I feel settled enough to spread my wings a bit and fly. It's also my privilege that I'm getting to share the screen with Madhavan, Nimisha, Abhishek, Gautham Karthik, Mr. Viyapuri, and other well-established, experienced actors from the Tamil industry. I play a cop who is struggling with his sense of responsibility towards his duty, family, and self. It's been a very satisfying experience for me with Legacy and I'm eager to get back to Chennai for my final schedule."

Gautham Karthik, and Abhishek Banerjee are also a part of the show. (ANI)

