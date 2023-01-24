Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24 (ANI): Indian filmmaker, Guneet Monga, on Tuesday, penned down a long note as her film 'The Elephant Whisperers' bagged the Oscar 2023 nomination in the 'Documentary Short Film category.'

Taking to Instagram, Guneet shared a post and wrote, "The Elephant Whisperers is an ode to devotion and love..an ode to unconditional selfless love for the beautiful baby ellie Raghu who felt all the emotions like us humans but only two could hear his whispers - Bomman and Bellie. I am beyond grateful for @kartikigonsalves (the Director), who discovered this sacred bond and trusted us with the story so pure and surreal. Goes without saying, *thank you* the incredible team @netflix - you not just empower dreams, you make them come true!"

'The Elephant Whisperers' has been nominated in the 'Documentary Short Film Category' against 'Haul Out,' 'How Do You Measure A Year?' 'The Martha Mitchell Effect,' and 'Stranger At The Gate'.

The film's plot revolves around a family who adopts two orphan baby elephants in Tamil Nadu's Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

"Today's nomination strengthens my faith in stories with heart and people who tirelessly submit themselves to a larger vision. It is truly for them! It is the innocence and honesty that transcended these boundaries and made The Elephant Whisperers travel from a small quaint town of Ooty to the biggest stage of Cinema! My dear team @sikhya - this nomination is a big reward in itself, let's take the final leap with the same faith!," the caption further reads.

"Thank you @academy this is just simply incredible! We have come so far @achinjain20 (The Producer). Let's do this See you at the Oscars! RRR and All That Breathes. OMG! This is for INDIA," she concluded.

Director Karan Johar, took to his Instagram account and congratulated Guneet for the Oscar nomination.

"So proud of you @guneetmonga!! This is incredible!!," he wrote.

Apart from this Indian documentary 'All That Breathes' and the film 'RRR' are also in the race for the Oscars. (ANI)

