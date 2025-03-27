Los Angeles [US], March 27 (ANI): Halle Bailey and Rege-Jean Page will share screen space in 'Italianna.'

Kat Coiro has come on board to direct the project. As per Deadline, Ryan Engle wrote the screenplay for the film based on an original idea by Ryan Engle and Kristin Engle.

Plot details are being kept under wraps. Will Packer and Johanna Byer will produce the film through Will Packer Productions' first-look deal with Universal Pictures.

Bailey is best known as a half of the five-time Grammy-nominated duo Chloe x Halle but launched her film career starring as Ariel in Disney's live-action The Little Mermaid pic in 2023. She followed that up by joining Warner Bros' reimagining of The Color Purple.

Nominated for an Emmy and two SAG Awards for his lead role in the smash first season of Bridgerton, Page stars alongside Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett in Steven Soderbergh's film Black Bag, which Focus and Universal Pictures opened this month.

Coiro recently directed the pilot and half of the first season of CBS's Matlock, starring Kathy Bates. She also recently received a DGA Award and Children's & Family Emmy nominations for her work on Roku's series The Spiderwick Chronicles. (ANI)

