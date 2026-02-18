Washington DC [US], February 18 (ANI): Singer-actor Miley Cyrus will be attending Hannah Montana's 20th Anniversary Special on March 24. It will stream on Disney+.

According to the Disney+ website, Cyrus will join the special, to be filmed in front of a live studio audience, for an exclusive, in-depth interview with podcast host Alex Cooper. The conversation will "offer an intimate look at the creation of one of pop culture's most iconic characters and the lasting impact the show and character have had on fans around the world."

Also Read | Is Avneet Kaur Dating Raghav Sharma? Actress' Deleted Valentine's Day Post Sparks Relationship Speculations.

Throughout the special, Cyrus will revisit the music and moments from the show, with some of the series' sets brought back to life, including the Hannah Montana closet and the Stewart family living room. Fans will also be treated to never-before-seen archival footage, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the outlet, Cyrus was crowned a Disney Legend in 2024, where she looked back at the show and character with gratitude.

Also Read | 'Splitsvilla 16': Himanshu Arora SLAMS Akanksha Choudhary Over Her Cringe Reaction to His Shirtless Photo, Calls Out Hypocrisy (View Post).

Premiering two decades ago, the series about a teenager living a double life as a pop star became a hit phenomenon that launched Cyrus' career.

Cyrus starred in the series alongside her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, Emily Osment, Mitchell Musso and Jason Earles. The series welcomed a myriad of famous guest stars, including Dolly Parton, the Jonas Brothers, Selena Gomez and more.

The Hannah Montana catalogue has amassed more than half a billion hours of global streaming on Disney+ to date. With music released simultaneously with the show, the Emmy-nominated series earned 14 platinum and 18 gold albums worldwide, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)