New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): Actress Hansika Motwani recently got engaged to her beau Sohael Khaturiya and that too in Paris.

Taking to Instagram, Hansika, who is best known for her work in ' Koi... Mil Gaya', 'Maha', and 'Romeo Juliet', shared a string of pictures of her boyfriend Sohael proposing to her in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Also Read | Phone Bhoot Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Film!.

In the first image, Sohael is seen going down on his knee and proposing to Hansika for marriage.

The duo stood inside a heart sign made with red petals and white candles. The words 'marry me' was seen next to the decoration.

Also Read | Double XL Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date - All You Need to Know About Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha's Film!.

For the occasion, Hansika wore a white dress and heels. Sohail opted for a white shirt under a black jacket and pants and wore white shoes.

"Now and Forever (black heart emoji)." Sohail commented, "I love you my life (red heart emoji) #NowAndForever," she captioned the post.

Hansika's dreamy post about her engagement left everyone in awe. Netizens including members from the film industy chimed in the comment section to congratulate the couple.

"Congrations Hansika," actor Varun Dhawan wrote.

"ihansika so so so happy for both of you ! Love and happiness now and always jumping with joy," Sriya Reddy wrote.

If reports are to be believed, Hansika and Sohael Khaturiya have been best friends for a while. Sohael is a Mumbai-based entrepreneur.

The couple will reportedly tie the knot in December 2022 in Rajasthan. However, the two have not made any official announcement regarding their wedding yet. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)