Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer Phone Bhoot is all set to release at the big screens this November. It is for the very first time that that the trio will be seen together in a film and fans are excited for the same. Right from the posters, teaser to trailer, audiences have loved the horror-comedy's glimpses. Also, if you've noticed the movie's plot does take inspiration from Ghostbusters and The Frighteners. Phone Bhoot Trailer: Ghostbusters Meets The Frighteners in Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi's Horror-Comedy (Watch Video).

Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their own production house Excel Entertainment, Phone Bhoot will soon arrive at the big screens. Here's all you need to know about the flick. Phone Bhoot X Chacha Chaudhary! Katrina Kaif’s Horror-Comedy To Feature in Indian Comic Series (View Post).

Cast - Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh, Phone Bhoot stars Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, while Jackie Shroff and Sheeba Chaddha play supporting roles.

Plot - The film's plot revolves around a ghost (Katrina) who reaches out to two bumbling ghostbusters for a business idea. However, their plans go downhill as the eerie ghost reveals her plan.

Watch Phone Bhoot Trailer:

Release Date - Horror-comedy, Phone Bhoot is all set to release at the big screens on November 4, 2022.

Review - The reviews of Phone Bhoot are not yet out. LastestLY will update and keep you posted once it's out. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2022 02:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).