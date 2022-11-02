Double XL is the upcoming film starring Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead. The film directed by Satramm Ramani is the slice-of-life comedy drama that is soon set to be released in theatres. During the film’s promotional event, Sonakshi stated, “This film was a cathartic experience. Even before we started our career, we faced a lot of body shaming because we were big children.” On the other hand, Huma was quoted as saying, “Both Sonakshi and I have had very different journeys in films. But both of us have been told numerous times that we don't fit into the mould of a conventional Hindi film heroine. We want to know what that mould is? Because that couldn't stop us from achieving our dreams,” reports PTI. Double XL Trailer: Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha Wants to Excel in Their Career but Proudly With Their XXL Figure (Watch Video).

Double XL is presented by T-Series, Wakaoo Films and Reclining Seats Cinema. Ahead of its theatrical release, let’s take a look at some of the key details of the film.

Cast – The film features Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead along with Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra in pivotal roles.

Plot – The synopsis of the film reads, “The journey of two plus-size women Rajshree Trivedi from Meerut and Saira Khanna from New Delhi as they navigate society’s beauty standards.”

Watch The Trailer Of Double XL Below:

Release Date – The film Double XL is all set to hit the big screens on November 4.

Review – The reviews for Double XL are not out yet. LatestLY will share the update as soon as the review would be out.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2022 02:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).