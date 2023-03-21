Paul Grant, who acted in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, passed away at the age of 56 years. "I'm heartbroken... No girl deserves their dad to be taken away... He was so well known and loved [for his work]. He's gone too soon," Grant's daughter Sophie Jayne Grant told Sky News, reported Deadline, a US-based media company. Costa Titch Dies: South African Rapper Passes Away While Performing at Ultra South Africa Music Festival in Johannesburg, Video of Him Collapsing on Stage Goes Viral.

The actor was reportedly found unresponsive on Thursday, March 16 at a train station in London and was declared brain dead at the scene. Grant was taken off life support on Sunday, March 19.

RIP Paul Grant

Harry Potter actor Paul Grant dies age 56, he played a fantastic Goblin role 🧌 pic.twitter.com/uIeyde9wX3 — Daily Harry Potter (@TheDailyHPotter) March 20, 2023

Grant played an Ewok in the George Lucas franchise and played a goblin in the Harry Potter franchise. In addition to Star Wars and Harry Potter, the actor also had The Dead (1987) and Labyrinth (1986) to his credit. Grant is also acclaimed as a stunt performer in productions like Willow (1988), Labyrinth and Legend (1985). Gary Friedkin Dies at 70 Due to COVID; Actor Was Best Known for His Roles in Star Wars and Happy Days.

In a statement to The Sun, Sophie Jayne said, "I'm devastated. My dad was a legend in so many ways. He always brought a smile and laughter to everyone's face. He would do anything for anyone and was a massive Arsenal fan. He was an actor, father and grandad. He loved his daughters and son and his girlfriend Maria very much, as well as her kids who were like stepchildren to him. My dad I love you so much sleep tight."

Grant's girlfriend Maria Dwyer added, "Paul was the love of my life. The funniest man I know. He made my life complete. Life is never going to be the same without him."

