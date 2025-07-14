London [UK], July 14 (ANI): The much-awaited 'Harry Potter' TV series has officially started production at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in the UK, reported Variety. The makers have also revealed the first look at Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter on Monday.

Taking to their Instagram handle, HBO has announced the commencement of the Harry Potter TV series shooting. They also shared a first look at Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, smiling in costume with the character's signature round glasses and school uniform.

Also Read | 'Coolie' Trailer Release Date Confirmed: Lokesh Kanagaraj Reveals When Rajinikanth's Action Spectacle Promo Drops Online (Watch Video).

McLaughlin is joined by Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. The young trio were selected from more than 30,000 actors who auditioned in a casting call last fall, reported Variety.

The makers also announced the new casting of characters Neville Longbottom, Dudley Dursley, Madam Rolanda Hooch and Garrick Olivander. Actors Rory Wilmot, Amos Kitson, Louise Brealey and Anton Lesser have been cast in the roles, respectively.

Also Read | ‘Vettuvan’ Stunt Artist SM Raju Dies During Dramatic Car Stunt Sequence Shoot in Pa Ranjith's Film, Video of Accident on Set Surfaces (Watch).

The series has also been confirmed to debut in 2027 on HBO and HBO Max where available, reported Variety.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DMGBmL6MxsJ/?img_index=1

Led by showrunner Francesca Gardiner and director Mark Mylod of 'Succession,' HBO's new take on the beloved book-turned-movie-franchise will follow the young Potter as he discovers he's a wizard, leaves his Muggle family behind and sets off to attend Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, reported Variety.

Along the way, he befriends Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger and battles Lord Voldemort.

As for the other prominent cast, John Lithgow will play Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer is Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu is Severus Snape, and Nick Frost is Rubeus Hagrid.

Other names include Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy and Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, and Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge.

Variety exclusively reported that Bel Powley and Daniel Rigby will play Petunia and Vernon Dursley.

The series is written and executive-produced by Gardiner. Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes, which is being made by HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)