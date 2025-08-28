Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], August 28 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini visited the residence of veteran actor Jaswinder Bhalla to pay his tributes and offer condolences to the grieving family.

Taking to X, he posted a series of pictures and wrote in the caption, Today, I visited the residence of the renowned Punjabi film actor and comedian, the late Jaswinder Bhalla Ji, in Mohali to pay my tributes and offer condolences to the grieving family. With his extraordinary comedic talent, he brought smiles and joy to the lives of millions of people. His passing is not only a loss for Punjab but an irreparable loss for the entire country's artistic community. I pray to God to grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet and provide strength and solace to the bereaved family during this difficult time. Om Shanti!

Jaswinder Bhalla died on August 22 at Fortis Hospital in Mohali after battling illness for the past few months.

Remembering Bhalla's contribution, Punjab Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond, who arrived to pay his last tributes to the actor on August 23, called him "a true son of the Punjabi language." He added that Bhalla not only entertained but also "raised social issues through satire."

"He was a true son of the Punjabi language. He ruled the Punjabi industry with his acting and raised social issues through satire... This loss will never be compensated," Tarunpreet told ANI.

Bhalla was loved by audiences for his memorable performances in films like 'Gaddi Chaldi Hai Chhalla Maarke,' 'Carry On Jatta,' 'Jind Jaan,' and 'Band Baaje.'

With his charm and wit, he carved a special place in Punjabi cinema and the hearts of millions. (ANI)

