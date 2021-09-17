Washington [US], September 17 (ANI): Keeping fans on their toes, makers of 'Succession' have dropped the first trailer for season 3 of the Emmy-winning series.

The brand new trailer introduces Adrien Brody, Alexand1er Skarsgard and Hope Davis into the Roy family drama among other new characters.

Viewers will see Adrien, Alexander and Hope playing key roles in the upcoming Roy family civil war.

As the intriguing trailer opens with Adrien guest-starring as Josh Aaronson, a billionaire activist investor who becomes pivotal in the battle for the ownership of Waystar.

"I thought my family was fucked up. This is next level," he tells the Roys in the trailer.

As per Variety, Alexander will play Lukas Matsson, a successful, confrontational tech founder and CEO. He shares a scene with Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin), where the two wonder when Logan Roy (Brian Cox) will die, "with due respect, obviously."

Hope will portray Sandi Furness, the daughter of Logan's long-time rival, Sandy Furness (Larry Pine).

In the trailer, she meets with Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) to discuss how he can take down Logan without implicating himself or losing control among the shareholders at Waystar Royco.

The remaining Roy family members will find themselves picking sides in the showdown bubbling between Kendall and Logan.

The trailer also included snippets of FBI agents descending on Waystar Royco, a crowd protesting the company's cruise ship sexual misconduct scandal and Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfayden) offering Greg fake cyanide capsules.

At the end of the trailer, Logan promises to go "full, fuckin' beast" in the looming battle against Kendall.

Season 3 of 'Succession' debuts on HBO on October 17, nearly two years after the last episode of season two aired. (ANI)

