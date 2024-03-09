Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming web series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' starring Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh are all set to unveil its first track 'Sakal Ban' on the global stage of Miss World.

This song will also be the first track from Bhansali's new music label, Bhansali Music.

Also Read | BTS' Suga Birthday: Times When Min Yoongi Left Models in Dust With His 'Too Cool' Fashion (View Pics).

'Sakal ban' will be a traditional song that will feature all the leading ladies of 'Heeramandi'.

As per the source, "The first song of 'Bhansali Music', 'Sakal Ban' which also marks the first song of Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' will be launched on a global platform of Miss World. For the first time will see a song having a world stage launch on the prestigious podium of 'Miss World'."

Also Read | 'Elvish Yadav Threatened to Kill Me': YouTuber Booked for Assaulting Delhi-Based Content Creator in Gurugram's Shopping Mall (Watch Video).

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is known for his blockbuster films like 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Black', 'Ram-Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Padmaavat', 'Devdas', 'Saawariya' and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' entered the musical world and launched his own music label on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, Bhansali Productions treated fans with the exciting news and captioned it, "Music brings me great joy and peace. It's an integral part of my being. I am now launching my own music label "Bhansali Music." I wish the audience to experience the same joy and spiritual connect that I feel when I listen to or create music."

With Bhansali Music, the filmmaker will extend his creative prowess to the realm of music, collaborating with talented musicians and artists to produce captivating compositions for his films and memorable independent albums.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's cinematic creations have consistently left audiences spellbound, with music playing an integral role in the narrative. From the grandeur of 'Deewani Mastani' to the haunting melodies of 'Black,' Bhansali's compositions resonate with depth and passion, weaving themselves into the fabric of his films. Whether it's the grandeur of 'Deewani Mastani' from 'Bajirao Mastani' or the beauty of 'Lal Ishq' or the colors of 'Ghoomar' from the movie 'Padmaavat', Bhansali's music

After a hiatus of 28 years, the Miss World finale returns to India, marking a historic moment in the pageant's legacy. The event will take place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai today (March 9).

For viewers in India, the Miss World Finale will be streamed live on Sony LIV.

Talking about the upcoming series, 'Heeramandi' is set in the midst of multiple power struggles in Heeramandi, Lahore (now part of Pakistan), and more generally in undivided, pre-independence India, where anti-colonial freedom movements were emerging.

'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' is set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix. It also marks the OTT debut of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)