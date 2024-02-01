The first look of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is out and it promises to be an epic tale of ‘Love, Power & Freedom’ created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The newly released video clip gives glimpses of Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Sharmin Segal as courtesans. The upcoming Netflix series, set in pre-independence India, will showcase the ‘stories of love and betrayal in the lives of courtesans’. The makers are yet to announce the premiere date of this series. Heeramandi: Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari’s First Look from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix Series Out!

Check The First Look Of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar Below:

