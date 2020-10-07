X
CORONAVIRUS SURVIVORS

India Records 2.61 Lakh Covid-19 Numbers As Delhi, Maharashtra Report Biggest Single-Day Spike
India Adds Over 2.73 Lakh COVID-19 Cases, 1,619 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Biggest Single-Day Rise So Far
Apple To Temporarily Shut Its US Stores As COVID-19 Preventative Measure: Report
Mewalal Choudhary, JDU MLA And Former Bihar Education Minister, Dies Due to COVID-19
COVID-19 Surge in Jammu & Kashmir: Universities, Colleges and Schools to Remain Shut Till May 15
COVID-19 Surge in India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Says, 'We Allowed states to Impose Restrictions As Per Their Analysis of Situation'
Gujarat Reports 10,340 New COVID-19 Cases, 110 Deaths in Past 24 Hours
COVID-19 Surge: Govt Likely to Impose Nationwide Lockdown? PIB Fact Check Reveals The Truth Behind Fake Lokmat News Report
Tamil Nadu Reports 10,723 New COVID-19 Cases, 42 Deaths in Past 24 Hours
Night Curfew in to be Imposed in Tamil Nadu from April 20 Between 10 PM & 4 AM Amid Rise in COVID-19 Cases
Mumbai Reports 8,479 new COVID-19 Cases, 53 Deaths in Past 24 Hours
Delhi Government Updates It's Corona App Amid Spike in Corornavirus Cases in The National Capital
Kerala Reports 18,257 New COVID-19 Cases, 4,565 Recoveries, & 25 Deaths in Past 24 Hours
Virender Sehwag Shares Helpline Number on Twitter for Those Looking for Plasma To Treat COVID-19 Patients in Delhi
COVID-19 Surge in Kerala: Registering on E-Jagratha Portal, RT-PCR Test Mandatory for People Arriving in The State Without Getting Coronavirus Vaccine
Dr Arvinder Singh Soin, Chairman Medanta Hospital, Tests COVID-19 Positive Again, This Time After Two Doses of Vaccine, Says 'Expectedly Symptoms Are Mild'
Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad Abuses Devendra Fadnavis, Says Will Put Coronavirus in BJP Leader's Mouth (Watch Video)
COVID-19 Surge in West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee Writes to PM Narendra Modi, Asks for 5.4 Crore Doses of Coronavirus Vaccine
Maharashtra: 2 Arrested in Pune for Issuing Fake COVID-19 RT-PCR Reports; Probe On
COVID-19 Surge in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal Writes to PM Narendra Modi, Appeals to Reserve 7,000 Beds in Central Govt's Hospital for Coronavirus Patients, Oxygen Cylinders

