Paris [France], April 25 (ANI): Actor Helena Bonham Carter has exited the fourth season of 'The White Lotus' shortly after production began in France, with HBO confirming that her role will be rewritten and recast, according to E ! News.

"With filming just underway on season four of The White Lotus, it had become apparent that the character which Mike White created for Helena Bonham Carter did not align once on set," an HBO spokesperson said in a statement.

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"The role has subsequently been rethought, is being rewritten and will be recast in the coming weeks," the statement added.

The network also expressed disappointment over the development, stating that Mike White, his team and HBO are "saddened" to no longer be working with the two-time Oscar nominee, while adding they remain "ardent fans and very much hope to work with the legendary actress on another project soon," according to E! News.

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A replacement for Bonham Carter has not yet been announced. However, the upcoming season continues to feature a strong ensemble cast including Kumail Nanjiani, Rosie Perez, Max Greenfield, Heather Graham and Steve Coogan. Sandra Bernhard is also set to make her debut in the series.

Reflecting on her long-standing association with creator Mike White, Bernhard recently said, "What made me beg Mike White for 25 years as his friend, to say, 'When are you writing me a star-turning role?' 'Mike, what do I have [to do]," according to E ! News.

"He loves me. We love each other. And he finally said, 'This is it. This is the season.' This is it, and it's the right time," she added.

While details about the plot and characters of season four remain under wraps, anticipation is high. Actor Jason Isaacs, who appeared in season three, admitted he feels "pure jealousy" toward the new cast.

"I've got friends who are going to be in it," he said, adding, "and they're going to have the ride of their lives."

As he further noted, "There aren't many people--in fact there's nobody--writing and directing like Mike White," according to E! News. (ANI)

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