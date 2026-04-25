Celebrated actor and IPL team co-owner Preity Zinta chose the quietude of her home state over the stadium roar this week, embarking on a private family retreat in the heart of Himachal Pradesh’s apple belt. Accompanying her were her two children and family members, arriving at the secluded MeenaBagh Ratnari by helicopter on April 20, 2026. Preity Zinta Hosts Real Life Heroes at Punjab Kings IPL 2026 Match Says ‘Deeply Touched by Their Selfless Acts of Kindness’ (Watch Video)

Preity Zinta’s Peaceful Himachal Getaway

MeenaBagh Ratnari has quickly become a “silent magnet” for celebrities seeking privacy and peace, attracting well-known personalities like MS Dhoni, Deepti Naval, Amol Palekar, Ravish Kumar and Brijendra Kala. Preity Zinta, who hails from Himachal, reportedly chose the farmstay for its vast 15-bigha orchard and its perfect mix of rustic charm and luxury comforts. During her five-day stay, she embraced a slow, nature-filled lifestyle by feeding sheep, Angora rabbits and ducks, bonding with pets like Khobli the cat and Beswa the Pahari dog and enjoying stargazing sessions at the property’s observatory, home to one of India’s largest privately owned telescopes.

Preity Zinta Enjoys Low-Key Fair Visit

In a rare moment of public anonymity, Zinta attended the vibrant Bishu fair alongside hosts Akshita and Sanjay Austa. Dressed in a traditional Himachali cap and a face mask, she browsed the local stalls and purchased toys for her children. Witnesses noted that despite her superstar status, she remained largely unnoticed by the festive crowd. Those who did recognize her reportedly maintained a respectful distance, allowing the star a rare, undisturbed holiday experience. Preity Zinta Meets Arjun Rampal at ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Special Screening in Mumbai, Marks ‘Dil Hai Tumharaa’ Reunion (See Pics)

Preity Zinta Plants Sapling on Earth Day

Before checking out on April 24, Zinta marked her visit with a symbolic gesture to commemorate World Earth Day. She planted a native rhododendron sapling in the MeenaBagh lawns, underscoring her commitment to conserving the fragile Himalayan ecosystem. Zinta expressed her delight to the staff, sharing that visiting MeenaBagh Ratnari had been a long-held wish. As the IPL 2026 season continues, the actor’s "short and sweet" escape provided a vital respite before she returns to the high-stakes world of cricket management.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 08:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).