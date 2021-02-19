London, Feb 19 (PTI) "The Crown" star Helena Bonham Carter and comedian Greg Davies will star in new BBC series "The Cleaner".

An adaptation of long-running German comedy series "Der Tatortreiniger", the show has been created by Ingrid Lausund and written by Davies, BBC said in a statement.

The six-episode series follows Paul 'Wicky' Wickstead (Davies), a state-certified cleaning technician with a very special field of work: he is a crime-scene cleaner responsible for the removal of any signs of death.

"Armed with chemicals, scrubbing brushes and cleaning rags, Wicky removes the gruesome mess at the scene of the crime.

"When carrying out his duties, he stumbles across the strangest of people, from the victim's relatives, employers, neighbours and acquaintances to occasionally even the murderers themselves. And because he's a sociable type, he sometimes gossips more than he cleans..." the official plotline read.

The cast also includes David Mitchell, Stephanie Cole, Donald Sumpter, Shobu Kapoor, Ruth Madeley, Layton Williams, Zita Sattar, Georgie Glen, Bill Skinner and Esmonde Cole.

A Studio Hamburg UK production, the series will be directed by Tom Marshall.

