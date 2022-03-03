New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): This weekend, the set of 'Hunarbaaz' will give nostalgic vibes to all the cinephiles as the veteran star Hema Malini will grace the reality TV show that also features iconic actor Mithun Chakraborty.

Colors TV shared a preview video of the upcoming Mother's special episode on their official Instagram handle.

The video shows Hema Malini and Mithun recreating the 90s magic with the former's evergreen song 'Dream Girl'.

"Iss weekend entertainment ka dose hoga double kyunki manch par aayi hai Hema Malini- The Dream Girl. Dekhiye #Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan, Sat-Sun raat 9 baje sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @voot. @dreamgirlhemamalini," the caption read.

The two iconic stars have worked in cult classics including 'Aandhi-Toofan', 'Taqdeer', 'Galiyon Ka Badshah', 'Hiraasat', 'Sadhu Sant', and 'Sharara'.

The show 'Hunarbaaz' also features Parineeti Chopra and Karan Johar as the judges and Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa as the hosts. (ANI)

