Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI): The craze for Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' shows the expectations of the audience ahead of his upcoming release.

The launch of the film's first song 'Zinda Banda' is around the corner. And as per a source quoted in a press note, the track "promises to be a massive celebration number."

" It was shot on a grand scale in Chennai, over five days, with over 1000 dancers from all across Indian cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Madurai, Mumbai and more. Produced at an impressive budget of over Rs 15 crores, Zinda Banda will showcase the spectacular visual of SRK dancing like never before with thousands of girls. With Anirudh composing and helming the vocals as well and the moves are choreographed by Shobi, this track is all set to get the nation grooving," the source said.

Recently, grammy-nominated rapper, Raja Kumari, during her concert in New York, sang the prevue theme of 'Jawan'.

SRK fan clubs shared the video on social media in which the rapper could be seen donning pink outfit and performing Jawan’s prevue theme song, receiving roaring applause from the audience.

The music is given by Anirudh Ravichander.

'Jawan' is SRK’s second release of 2023 after 'Pathaan', which broke several box office records and turned out to be the biggest hit of SRK's career so far. Pathaan was released after SRK’s four-year-long hiatus from films.

Atlee has directed the film, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. Deepika Padukone has a special appearance in the movie which is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 7. (ANI)

