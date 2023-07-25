In an interview clip that is going viral, one of Jawan's action directors, Yannick Ben, seemingly reveals Thalapathy Vijay is making a cameo in Atlee's pan-Indian film. Ben further added that the audience will get to see Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan in one action scene. There had already been rumours that that Vijay, who worked with Jawan's director Atlee in films like Theri, Mersal and Bigil, would appear in Jawan, and a pic of them with SRK had gone viral a few months back. So did Yannick Ben confirm what we already knew? Not exactly! Atlee's Birthday Pic With Shah Rukh Khan and Thalapathy Vijay Wins Over Social Media; Fans Believe Tamil Superstar Will Make Cameo in Jawan!

When we watched the whole interview given to SS Music that you can check out below, Yannick was first asked about Vijay Sethupathi, who is the main antagonist in the movie. The interviewer then switched to asking about 'Vijay' which he was referring to Thalapathy, however, the action director who was careful about not giving out spoilers didn't seem to realise whom he was talking about. So when the interviewer asked if we can see Vijay and SRK in a single frame, Yannick might have got him confused with Sethupathi and confirms that they will be. He later realised his gaffe and clarifies his mistake, saying he is not sure if Thalapathy Vijay is in the movie. Jawan: Raja Kumari Surprises Fans in New York, Performs ‘The King Khan' Rap From Shah Rukh Khan’s Film (Watch Video).

Check Out The Interview Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)