Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5 (ANI): On Sunday, actor Karan Wahi dropped a hilarious birthday wish for his close friend Rithvik Dhanjani.

Taking to Instagram, Karan dropped a picture in which he and Rithvik are seen twinning in white.

Also Read | Diwali 2023: Akshay's Sooryavanshi, Hrithik's Krrish 3 and Other Bollywood Hits That Made a Mark - Salman Khan's Tiger 3 Set To Create New Record!.

"I was called for the biryani which we clearly can see how much was left. And since Dhani has turned wiser and more mature we had a blast (not literally Atleast till the time iam posting this)Wish Us All The Best. Happy Birthday@rithvik_d," Karan wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzRUF9kttRy/?img_index=1

Also Read | Aadujeevitham: Prithviraj Sukumaran Dons Epic Tribal-Like Survivor Look in New Poster From Blessy’s Directorial (View Pic).

Rithvik also received an adorable birthday wish from from actor Krystyle Dsouza.

"Blessed with THE BEST JUST A BIG THANK YOU FOR EXISTING!Luvvvv you dhaniiiiiiiiiiiiii happy happies to you ," she wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzQh4tFrtZh/?hl=en

Krystle also uploaded a video featuring her and Rithvik's candid moments.

Rithvik is best known for playing the role of Arjun Digvijay Kirloskar in TV series 'Pavitra Rishta'. He has also hosted and participated in many reality shows like Nach Baliye, Dare 2 Dance, India's Best Dramebaaz. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)