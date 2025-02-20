Los Angeles [US], February 20 (ANI): A new animated series 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' is in the works.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Nickelodeon has greenlit the animated series set in the world of its beloved Avatar: The Last Airbender. The new show, titled Avatar: Seven Havens, has a 26-episode order and will follow a new Avatar. The series will be the third in the Avatar-verse, following the original show and The Legend of Korra.

Avatar: The Last Airbender creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko are behind Seven Havens as well. The initial order will be split into two parts ("books," in Avatar parlance) of 13 episodes each and is in production from Nickelodeon Animation's Avatar Studios banner. Casting and a premiere date will be announced later.

Excited about the project, Ramsey Naito, president of Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation said, "For two decades, the richly crafted world of Avatar: The Last Airbender has introduced audiences to a world of compelling characters and groundbreaking storylines, captivating fans globally. We can't wait to embark on the next chapter of this epic saga, with a new story set within the Avatarverse, envisioned by the original creators, Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko."

Avatar: Seven Havens is, according to the show's description, "set in a world shattered by a devastating cataclysm. A young Earthbender discovers she's the new Avatar after Korra -- but in this dangerous era, that title marks her as humanity's destroyer, not its savior. Hunted by both human and spirit enemies, she and her long-lost twin must uncover their mysterious origins and save the Seven Havens before civilization's last strongholds collapse." (ANI)

