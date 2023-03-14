Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana loves to work at night.

"I am a night person. I have always found the calm and peace of the night soothing. I feel most alive when I am on sets at night. While some in the team find it tough to do night shoots, I am usually chatting everyone up raising their spirits and keeping the night alive. I enjoy the nocturnal shoots," Ayushmann said.

He also talked about the beauty of moonlight.

"I love the moon, I am a selenophile and the moon inspires me deeply. On set, I am usually goofing around, thoroughly enjoying myself. Often, I write my songs and poems late at night. When the whole world slows down my mind races and I find myself being very productive," he added.

Ayushmann is currently busy shooting for 'Dream Girl 2', which is scheduled to release on July 7.

A few days ago, he unveiled the teaser which had an SRK connection.

The teaser shows Ayushmann as a man who can mimic the voice of a woman. In the video, Ayushmann can be heard speaking to SRK's Pathaan character over a call. "Hello main Pooja bol rahi hu. Aap Kaun?" Ayushmann asked. Responding to him, a person on the other side of the call addressed himself as 'Pathaan', refering to Shah Rukh Khan's character in the blockbuster film 'Pathaan'."Pooja..main Pathaan," the caller said."Uff...kaise ho mere Pathaan," Ayushmann further asked.

Replying to him, the caller quipped, "pehle se bhi zyada ameer...happy Valentine's Day Pooja." The hilarious promo has left netizens excited. Ayushmann is seen dressed up as a woman in the clip. However, his full face as Pooja is not shown.

The first instalment, which hit the theatres in 2019l, was a big hit at the box office. Besides Ayushmann, the film stars Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Manjot Singh and Vijay Raaz among others.The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 7. (ANI)

