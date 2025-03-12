Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12 (ANI): Moviegoers have a reason to celebrate as the much-loved coming-of-age film Yaariyan, which marked the Bollywood debut of actors Himansh Kohli and Rakul Preet Singh, is returning to the big screen.

T-Series took to their Instagram account to announce that the 2014 film will be re-released in theaters on March 21, 2025.

Also Read | 'Thank You IIFA': Sonu Nigam Hits Back at IIFA Awards 2025 After Being Snubbed From Best Male Playback Singer Nominations.

"The ultimate yaars' reunion is here! Yaariyan is re-releasing in cinemas near you on 21st March '25!" read the Instagram post.

Take a look

Also Read | Raghav Chadha Meets Rapper 50 Cent! Parineeti Chopra's Husband Shares Selfie With a Witty Caption.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DHDcJbUiRHO/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Directed by Divya Khosla Kumar, Yaariyan was released on January 10, 2014, and featured a fresh ensemble cast, including Himansh Kohli, Rakul Preet Singh, Gulshan Grover, Nicole Faria, and Evelyn Sharma. The film was loved for its storytelling and emotional depth, making it a hit among young audiences in no time.

Apart from the story, the film became a sensation due to its chart-topping music. Songs like "Sunny Sunny," "ABCD," and "Baarish" remain popular even a decade after the film's release.

Several Bollywood films have recently been re-released in theaters, giving audiences a chance to revisit old favorites. Movies like Highway, Fashion, and Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana have all been re-released, allowing fans to watch their favorite movies in theaters.

The most recent one to join the list of re-releases was Lootera.

Lootera is a 2013 Indian period romance film directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. Set in the 1950s, the film stars Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles, with Vikrant Massey and Barun Chanda in supporting roles.

The story follows Varun Shrivastav (played by Ranveer Singh), a charming conman who enters the life of Pakhi Roy Chaudhary (played by Sonakshi Sinha), the daughter of a wealthy landlord. Posing as an archaeologist, Varun gains access to the Roy Chaudhary household with plans to carry out a heist. However, a series of tragic events unfolds when Varun's true identity is revealed.

Lootera is inspired by O. Henry's short story "The Last Leaf" and is known for its emotional depth and poetic storytelling. While the film was a commercial success, it gained an even stronger following over time, becoming a beloved film among both audiences and critics. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)