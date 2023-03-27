Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming Hindi remake of SS Rajamouli's 'Chatrapathi' announced the official release date of the film on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the poster of the film which he captioned, "'CHATRAPATHI' *HINDI* REMAKE RELEASE DATE... #Chatrapathi - the #Hindi remake of #Telugu film #Chatrapathi, starring #Prabhas and directed by #SSRajamouli - to release on 12 May 2023... The film marks #SreenivasBellamkonda - who has acted in #Telugu films - debut in #Hindi films. #VVVinayak - a top name in #Telugu films - directs the #Hindi film #Chatrapathi... Vinayak had launched #SreenivasBellamkonda in #Telugu films [#AlluduSeenu], now launches him in #Bollywood too... Written by V Vijayendra Prasad... Dr Jayantilal Gada [PEN] presents. #BSS9."

The Hindi remake is helmed by V.V. Vinayak and is all set to hit the theatres on May 12, 2023.

In the poster, actor Sreenivas could be seen standing in the ocean with his chiselled bareback against a dark background of ships. The actor's look has not yet been revealed and is being kept under wraps.

'Chatrapathi' marks the Bollywood debut of Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas who is known for his performances in films like 'Sita', 'Alludu Adhurs', 'Kavacham' and many more.

Soon after the makers unveiled the poster, fans flooded the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

The film is an official Hindi remake of a Telugu film with the same title which was helmed by the 'RRR' director SS Rajamouli and starred actors Prabhas and Shriya Saran in the lead roles.

Released in the year 2005, the action-drama film gathered positive reviews from the fans. (ANI)

