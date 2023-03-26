Los Angeles [US], March 26 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, the new parents in the town, took some time off parenting duties and went out on a date on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka dropped a video where the couple can be seen seated at a restaurant. However, both of them looked sleepy and exhausted. At the end of the clip, we can see Nick grooving to the music.

"When mom and dad try to do Saturday night," Priyanka captioned the clip.

Soon after she shared the post, Nick's brother Kevin Jonas commented, "I feel this."

Fans also reacted to the clip.

"Welcome to toddlerhood," a social media user commented.

Priyanka and Nick embraced parenthood in 2022. The duo are doting parents to daughter Malti Marie.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen headlining The Russo Brothers' show 'Citadel', which will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, April 28, with two adrenaline-fueled episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26.

The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel.

Sharing details about the show, Priyanka said, "The story is closely interwoven with the stunts. What's so exciting about these huge action pieces was that they are infused with drama and storytelling. We get to see a lot about these characters, how they physically interact, not just great action sequences but there's drama at the heart of each one of them, so there's a story sort of interwoven in all the stunts. And that was just very cool and new for me."

She also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' in her kitty. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. (ANI)

