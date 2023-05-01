Washington [US]. May 1 (ANI): The historic St. Edward's Chair, which was first used for the coronation of King Edward II in 1308, will be the coronation chair used for King Charles III's enthronement.

King Charles III's coronation marks a historical event for Britain.The preparations being done to make it grand are being revealed daily. In addition to these crazy arrangements, the information notifying about historic chairs being reused at the coronation has arrived from Buckingham Palace.

According to People, a US-based media house, the news of numerous vintage chairs being reused at the coronation was confirmed in a press release by Buckingham Palace.

The release tagged the ceremonial chairs that have been "conserved, reserved and adapted as required" for the different stages of the service at the coronation.

The set of chairs includes the Chairs of the Estate, Throne Chairs, some of the Congregation Chairs and St. Edward's Chair, which is the coronation chair used for the enthronement of King Charles III, as report by People.

According to the release, King Charles, 74, and Queen Camila, 75, will be seated on the Chairs of Estate for the early parts of the service and the Queen Consort's coronation.

King and Queen will accommodate on the Throne Chairs for the Enthroning and the Homage.

The Chairs of Estate were initially made for Queen Elizabeth II's coronation in 1953 and the Throne Chairs for King George VI and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother's coronation in 1937.

All the chairs which will be used in the ceremony have been modernised with King Charles and Queen Camilla's cyphers.

The release also states that the chairs will be auctioned after the coronation, and the profits will be donated to charity.

Buckingham Palace announced details of a three-day merrymaking jamboree. Among the highlights: a star-studded concert at Windsor Castle following the coronation, a nationwide series of street parties and a national volunteering campaign, branded "The Big Help Out."

"Buckingham Palace is pleased to announce further details on the ceremonial, celebratory and community events that will take place over the Coronation Weekend between Saturday 6th and Monday 8th May 2023," read the recent release by the palace.

"The Service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. As previously announced, the Service will reflect the Monarch's role today and look towards the future while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry," read Buckingham Palace's release.

Across the coronation weekend, there will be further opportunities for people to come together in celebration of the historic occasion.

The King's coronation will take place on Saturday, May 6. (ANI)

