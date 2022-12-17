Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17 (ANI): It's the year end and while we are searching for the best party anthem of the year, Honey Singh treated fans with a remix of the iconic '90s hit track from the movie 'Rangeela', 'Yai Re'.

On Saturday, Honey took t to Instagram and unveiled the song along with a caption, "Yai Re Yai Re zor lagake nacho re! #YaiRe Out Now."

Also Read | The Flash: Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot's Cameos From Ezra Miller's Upcoming DC Film Get Canned.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmRpTpXjgAn/

The song features the rapper alongside, the rumoured girlfriend of Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur in this iconic party remix. Honey has added an EDM twist to the song and an upbeat tune that makes you want to tap your feet.

Also Read | Taaza Khabar: Bhuvan Bam Talks About His Experience Shooting for the Disney+Hotstar Series; Says 'Script Just Wanted Me to Scream in Pain'.

The gorgeous Iulia Vantur's sultry look has added that extra touch of oomph to the track. She is seen in a whole new avatar which has undoubtedly set our screens on fire. Her sharp vocals add a dimension to the song that makes your head bop.

Honey Singh talking about Yai Re said, "I've loved the original song Yai Re and when the opportunity came in to recreate such an iconic track I jumped on it! Yai Re is a party anthem of 2022- 2023. We hope the fans love it as much as we loved creating it."

The music video is directed by Mihir Gulati, a very close of Honey Singh, who is known for his mesmerising videos that leave you in awe! The video is bewitching right from the start, set in a club where both Honey and Iulia are seen grooving to the all-new Yai Re hook-step.

Talking about the song Iulia Vantur said, "I remember hearing the song for the first time, it instantly made me groove. That's the vibe of the song, it brings a lot of good energy and makes you feel happy. The track originally belongs to the legend A.R. Rahman, YOYO Honey Singh has done an incredible job in spicing it up with his own style. I am very happy and grateful that YOYO Honey Singh and Tips thought of me to be a part of this amazing song. It was absolutely fun while singing and shooting for this music video. I hope the audience loves it as much we do. Its indeed going to be a happy new year for all of us" (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)