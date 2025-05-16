Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16 (ANI): Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan is expected to reveal an unexpected birthday surprise for his 'War 2' co-actor Jr NTR on Friday.

In a move that has created a buzz on the social media, Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, who reprises his iconic role of Kabir in the hugely anticipated YRF Spy Universe's next offering War 2, took to his X handle to announce that he has planned a surprise or celebration for Jr NTR on his birthday today, May 20.

Also Read | 'Housefull 5' Song 'Dil E Nadaan': Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa and Nargis Fakhri Bring 'Bewafa' Twist To Dance Track (Watch Video).

Hrithik's post read, "Hey @tarak9999, think you know what to expect on the 20th of May this year? Trust me you have NO idea what's in store. Ready?"

https://x.com/ihrithik/status/1923249559498543508?s=46

Also Read | Dipika Kakar To Undergo Surgery After Being Diagnosed With Liver Tumour; Shoaib Ibrahim Shares Actress' Health Update and Requests Fans for Their Prayers (Watch Video).

The fans in the comment section have speculated on a possible big announcement regarding the movie.

The 'War' actor's post has created a buzz in the entertainment industry. Fans are expecting a major character reveal of Jr NTR from War 2, the second instalment of the franchise, directed by the celebrated young filmmaker Ayan Mukerji.

War 2 is one of the highly anticipated films of Indian cinema. Apart from Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan, the movie also stars Kiara Advani in a prominent role.

The film is a sequel to the 2019 action thriller 'War,' which starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vani Kapoor in the lead roles. Directed by Siddarth Anand, this high-octane action drama minted Rs 200 crores within seven days of its release in 2019. It's touted to be one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of that year.

The YRF Spy Universe is the biggest IP in Indian cinema today, having only delivered blockbusters with titles like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. War 2 is the sixth YRF Spy Universe film to be released. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)